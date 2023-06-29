GUMCHS: Four-year-old boy who went missing in the Jewish Autonomous Region was found alive

A four-year-old boy who went missing in the Jewish Autonomous Region was found alive. This was reported in Telegram– management channel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

According to the department, the child was with relatives in the village of Peschanoe. On Wednesday, June 28, after he left home in an unknown direction, he disappeared. The search went on all night – 71 people participated in them. The police were also looking for the child – they examined the forests and nearby water bodies. A criminal case was opened on the murder of a minor.

“The child has been found. Alive,” the post says.

On June 16, it was reported that a nine-year-old boy was found in Altai, who disappeared after walking with a man in the forest. After that, the 29-year-old Russian was detained and a criminal case was opened against him under the article “Kidnapping”.