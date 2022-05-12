Star Comics has finally revealed the launch date for BOY MEETS MARIAdebut work of Peyo which will be part of the series QUEER. The single volume will be available for purchase in all comics, bookstores and online stores starting from next May 25th at the launch price of € 8.90. Some volume will also be released a special edition containing an illustration card created by Fumettibruttiwhich will be available in a limited edition always at a price of € 8.90.

BOY MEETS MARIA: A LOVE STORY BEYOND GENDER BINARISMS

Also available with a free Fumettibrutti illustration card

In May, the Queer series is enriched thanks to the single volume BOY MEETS MARIAdebut work of Peyo.

Taiga is a rowdy high school student who, as a child, longed to become a superhero and protect women. One day, while he is attending the show at the school’s theater club, he falls madly in love with a talented dancer and actress, nicknamed Maria. After this meeting, Taiga’s life changes inexorably but, her passion for Maria, will soon have to come to terms with the truth: the beautiful dancer, in fact, is actually a boy and her name is Arima…

The one told by Peyo is a story with a bitter sweet taste, in which appearance and reality mix and merge. An encounter that will change and upset the two protagonists forever, but thanks to which both will begin to look at each other and the world around them with different eyes. And who knows that this new knowledge cannot turn into something more important and profound …

BOY MEETS MARIA tells with depth and delicacy the theme of self-expression and acceptance, teaching to go beyond appearance and suggesting that the hero is not the one we see on television or in the theater, but the one who learns to accept and live at peace with oneself and with one’s being.

A single volume of over 240 pages, with color plates and a size of 15 × 21 cm, to give maximum relief to the plates of this pearl of the Japanese comic scene.

The volume will be officially available from 25 May, in two versions: one without gadgets and the other with a special signed illustration card as a gift Bad comicslimited edition in comics, bookstores and online stores (including the site starcomics.com).

Furthermore, on the occasion of the Turin International Book Fairwhich will be held from 19 to 23 May, BOY MEETS MARIA will be affordable preview at the Star Comics booth (Hall 1, stand C40-D39).

Just during the event, the May 21 at 4:15 pm, BOY MEETS MARIA will be the protagonist of the panel Star Comics meets Fumettibrutti, queer themes in Japanese and Italian comics. Starting from the collaboration with Fumettibrutti, Claudia Calzuola (editor and curator of the Star Comics Queer series) and the famous artist Josephine Yole Signorelli (aka Fumettibrutti) will address the theme of the representation of gender identity through comics. During the event we will talk about the background related to the Italian edition of BOY MEETS MARIA and how Fumettibrutti reinterpreted the protagonists of the work in his illustration card.

QUEER 33

BOY MEETS MARIA

Peyo

15 × 21, B, b / ne col, pp. 242, with dust jacket, € 8.90

Release date: 25/05/2022 in the comic shop, bookshop and online store

Isbn 9788822632586

BOY MEETS MARIA – with illustration card

Peyo

15 × 21, B, b / ne col, pp. 242, with dust jacket, € 8.90

Release date: 25/05/2022 in the comic shop, bookshop and online store (including the site starcomics.com) in limited edition

Isbn 9788822632692

Peyo (stage name of Kousei Eguchi) was born in 1997 and died in 2020. In 2017 he realizes Boy meets Maria for “Canna,” Printemps Shuppan’s Boys’ Love magazine. In 2019 the serialization of the opera shonen begins on “Gekkan Shonen Magazine” by Kodansha Kimio Alive, which he will leave unfinished due to his untimely death.

