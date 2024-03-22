Home page World

From: Sofia Popovidi

Press Split

Family drama in Argentina: A 13-year-old was found dead in a freezer. When his great-grandmother finds out about the death, she suffers a heart attack.

Córdoba – The police in the Argentinian city of Córdoba are currently faced with a tragic mystery: a 13-year-old boy is said to have climbed into a freezer and froze to death. His grandmother found her grandson in the chest, blue and foaming at the mouth. Whether this is a test of courage, for example TikTok is currently still the subject of police investigations.

around two million 576 square kilometers

Argentina: 13-year-old freezes to death in freezer – his grandmother found him

A 13-year-old boy was found dead in a freezer in the Argentine city of Cordoba. The police are faced with a tragic puzzle. (Montage/Symbol image) © ZUMA Wire/imago & Pond5 Images/imago

The 13-year-old's family cannot explain the incident. How bild.de Reportedly, the boy's mother told the TV station ELDoce that her son had come home from playing football in the evening and gone to his room to sleep. When she and his grandmother woke up at night due to the heat that is currently prevailing in Argentina, they wondered why the freezer was on. The chest was actually out of service, she told the television station.

The grandmother then makes the terrible discovery in the freezer: the boy had frozen to death. He was taken to a hospital, but any help came too late for him. However, the 13-year-old's mother doesn't expect it to be a test of courage. She suspects that the boy wanted to cool down and climbed into the chest after showering. So he probably got an electric shock, like bild.de further reported.

Boy freezes to death in freezer – great-grandmother dies when she finds out about the death

But that's not all: When the 85-year-old great-grandmother found out about her great-grandson's death, she suffered a heart attack. She also dies. The police are continuing to investigate the background to the tragic incident. Whether this is a challenge, of which there are now numerous on the internet, is still unclear. It is currently extremely hot in Argentina, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees. Whether the boy just wanted to cool down is also still part of the investigation.

Last September is a 14-year-old from Worcester died after eating a very spicy tortilla chip. (spo)