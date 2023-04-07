Boy killed, three Christians abducted in church attack in Nigeria

Attack took place in Benue state: Nigeria ranked sixth on Open Doors’ 2023 World Christian Persecution List | Photo: Disclosure/Open Doors

The Christian organization Portas Abertas denounced an attack on a church in Nigeria that left a boy dead and several members of the congregation injured on Palm Sunday. In addition, three were kidnapped.

The shooting and machete attack took place at the Akenawe Pentecostal church, where a prayer vigil was held on Sunday (2), in the Nigerian state of Benue. A Christian boy was killed and many members were injured, including the church leader, who was kidnapped along with two other Christians.

Although the authorities have not confirmed the authorship of the attack, the suspicion is that the Fulani, an Islamic extremist group that operates in several African countries, carried out the attack.

Open Doors also reported that on Tuesday (4) an unidentified group kidnapped eight students from a public high school in Kaduna state. It is not yet known whether the students are Christians. Nigeria ranked sixth on Open Doors’ 2023 World Christian Persecution List.