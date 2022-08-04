Australia.- A minor from the state of Queensland, Australia, died after being hit by an off-road car that, according to official reports, her grandmother was driving.

Local police said the 1-year-old boy was found on a sidewalk in front of a home in Heatley, in downtown Townsville. It was at approximately 5:00 p.m. when the tragedy occurred.

“He was immediately taken to Townsville University Hospital where, sadly, the boy later died,” a police department spokesman said.

According to witnesses, the boy was hit by the vehicle when he left his house at the same time that the grandmother left the house aboard her “4×4” vehicle.

According to information gathered by local media, the grandmother he had no idea his grandson was on the sidewalk when he started his car. When she realized what had happened, she quickly took the boy inside the home and then rushed him to a hospital.

A neighbor close to the family, lived with her husband the terrible moment and shared their impressions. According to the neighbors, when she wanted to tell the driver about the child’s position, it was too late. “We saw him lying there… We never would have expected this to happen.”they told The Bulletin.

The police of the Forensic Accident Unit is already carrying out the corresponding investigations of the incident.