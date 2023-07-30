Genoa – The interrogations of two men for the murder of Mahmoud Sayed Mohamed Abdalla, the nineteen year old of Egyptian nationality killed with three blows inflicted with a pointed knife and thrown into the sea, probably between Sunday evening and Monday morning, given that the lifeless body was found off San Margherita late Monday afternoon.

Headless, still not found, and hands, found on two beaches a Chiavari about 300 meters from each other. The two men were accompanied in a car of the mobile radio unit and by the carabinieri of the operations department and of the investigative unit and are now in front of the deputy prosecutor Daniela Pischetola.

The investigators are closed in the strictest secrecy but from the little information filtering through, the two would have been blocked tonight. They would be two young North African citizens. A possible turning point in the investigations that have been keeping the investigators busy for days.