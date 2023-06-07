A 12-year-old boy was slashed with a machetewhile taking care of his goats in the community of Barranca del Durazno belonging to Coycoyan of the FlowersJuxtlahuaca, informed the Oaxacan authorities.

The younger and his 15-year-old brother, left their home on Saturday, at 06:30, to go to the field to take care of their goats, the father reported to the police.

He also explained that later, they informed him that his son was with short blunt weapon injuriesfor which the municipal trustee of Coycoyán de las Flores, Gregorio Ángel López, went to the place to carry out proceedings and later transferred the child’s body to the municipal palace, according to what was reported by the NVI News group.

The victim’s father assures that he does not know who was responsible for the death of his sonsince he was not there at the time the heinous crime occurred.

However, elements of the State Investigation Agency moved to the Peach Canyon to carry out the pertinent investigations, to later give the medical expert an opportunity, who confirmed that he presented neck and head injuries.

Likewise, the father asked the authorities to locate those responsible for the child murder 12 years old.