Efforts continue to rescue a child who fell into a well while playing in the city of Tamrout, Morocco. Local media identified the minor as Rayan, of 5 years oldwho fell into a well 32 meters deep in a narrow opening.

The infant fell on February 1 and from that moment the rescue operation was started by the Civil Protection Directorate. Although Ryan suffered a big fall, images from a camera lowered into the well showed that still alive and consciousbut with minor head injuries.

Local media are monitoring the operation and reported that the provincial authorities are supervising the rescue and that dozens of police, auxiliary forces, members of the Royal Gendarmerie, civil protection and a medical team are in the area waiting for the child to come out. .

The rescue teams, in order to to guarantee that scratch stay alive and surviveThey lowered some oxygen masks, food and water.

(Keep reading: Benefits of traveling to Europe or North America: which is the better destination?)

Mohamed Yassin al Quahabi, president of the Chefchaouen Association of Speleology and Mountain Activities, was helping in the rescue and mentioned to the BBC that the pit narrowness has made it difficult to bring the child to the surface.

Rayan is a 5-year-old boy from Chaouen. Yesterday, he fell into an (empty) well with a narrow conduit and a depth of 30 meters. The Moroccan armed forces have been trying since yesterday to carry out the rescue of little Rayan. In fact, they managed to get him oxygen and water pic.twitter.com/XBTuu9Q8gI — Dogukan (@dgkn_yl) February 3, 2022

Several volunteers have tried to help remove the child but have failed. “The problem with this rescue is that the diameter of the well is very very small, about 25 cm,” al-Quahabi said. “At a depth of 28 meters it gets smaller, so we couldn’t reach it,” added the specialist.

the rescue operation by the Directorate of Civil Protection See also At the age of only 37 years: actor Gaspard Ulliel died

Five bulldozers arrived at the scene and are making a parallel opening in the ground to try to reach the boy, but they have only reached a depth of 19 meters so far.

(We recommend: The youngest woman to complete the circumnavigation of the world alone)

Al Quahabi told the BBC that using bulldozers is the only way for rescuers to reach Rayan, however, they are concerned that any strong movement could injure the child by accident.

The desperate attempt to get the boy out of the well.

More news

-Subvariant of ómicron, perhaps more contagious, is already in 57 countries

-Slavery and human trafficking, the hidden face of Cuba’s medical missions

-The 20 most populous countries in the world

-These are the most corrupt countries in the world; Latin America remains stagnant

Trends WEATHER