Today we want to tell you a very beautiful story of a family of bunnies. It has spread on the web in the last few hours, thanks to a wonderful guy who intervened at the right time.

The young man had gone to a nursery to shop, when his attention has been caught by something surprising. He was looking at some potato plants and noticed a den shallow between the earth and the canvas. Inside there were five bunnies who were sleeping peacefully.

The nest was lined with soft grasses and tufts of mother rabbit fur to keep her sweet offspring warm. The owner of the nursery said:

The plant was originally hidden under an outdoor table. It was then moved to an open spot near the entrance. My sister was working when a customer came up and she said, ‘You know there are bunnies in there, right?’ We were surprised and from that moment we decided that this plant would be their home.

Nursery employees moved the plant to a safe place with a big sign for all customers: “Don’t touch, there are bunnies inside”.

The bunnies are growing up

All the while, those wonderful people have been keeping the situation in check and have had the pleasure of seeing mother rabbit come back for breastfeed her bunnies.

It’s been three weeks since we found them and they are all growing up healthy! We researched and found that bunnies usually leave their nest at 2 or 3 weeks of age, so the little ones will soon leave us to start their new life in the wild!

Many customers, after learning about the story, went to the nursery just to do visit to the sweet family. A truly beautiful story, which we could not but share with you!