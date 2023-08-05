According to health authorities, an 8-year-old boy allowed a b stung him because he wanted to become spider-man, as reported by the Spanish news agency EFE and bolivia.com. The incident occurred in the town of Vichuloma, Department of Oruro, located in the landlocked South American country of bolivian.

The black widows are several species of poisonous arachnids of the genus Latrodectus. In most cases, females have distinctive reddish hourglass-shaped markings on the underside of their abdomen, which is usually dark in color.

Spiders of the genus Latrodectus, commonly known as the true widowsThey are found on all continents except Antarctica. The venom of these spiders contains a neurotoxin known as alpha-latrotoxin. This affects the nervous system and can cause symptoms such as pain, redness, and swelling at the bite site, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, tremors, and sweating.

Despite their fearsome reputation, these spiders tend to bite only in self-defense or in response to a perceived threat. People who are bitten by widows often do not suffer serious complications, although they may experience varying levels of discomfort, and in more severe cases may require medical treatment.

However, in very rare cases, bites from some species of widows have resulted in death due to severe disruption of nerve signals in the body. In general, young children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions are at the highest risk of spider bites. Bites from female widows tend to pose a greater risk to humans than those from males.

The 8-year-old boy in Bolivia found the black widow under a stone After seeing the characteristic red markings on the arachnid, he allowed himself to be stung because he wanted to become spider-man, as explained by Ernesto Vásquez, head of the Zoonotic Diseases Program of the Departmental Health Service of Oruro. The superhero’s iconic origin story tells of teenage high school student Peter Parker gaining superhuman abilities from him as spider-man after being bitten by a radioactive spider.

“The child, without considering the risks, took it and placed it on the back of his hand, where the arachnid bit him,” Vásquez told EFE.

After being bitten by the spider, the boy captured it in a glass and went home. However, approximately three hours later, she began to feel unwell, experiencing body aches and intense muscle contractions.

When questioned by his mother, the boy told her that he had been bitten by a colorful spider. The mother took the child to a health center in a neighboring town. Later, he was transferred to the San Juan de Dios General Hospital in the city of Oruro as a medical emergency.

The pediatricians at the hospital contacted Vásquez so that the child could be evaluated and finally determined that the child had been bitten by a black widow. Doctors treated the boy with antivenom and his condition stabilized in about half an hour.

“We are extremely concerned because the analysis and the questions asked of the child when he had already recovered indicate that he took the arachnid with a simple purpose, he wanted to become a spider-manVasquez said.

The health official added that parents should educate children, especially those under 11, about the risks of being bitten by spiders like these. If not treated immediately, the consequences could be “very unfortunate.”

“These black spiders with red backs are black widows. They don’t make anyone become spider-man; on the contrary, they are putting lives at risk,” Vásquez said.

In 2020, a similar case occurred in the rural Bolivian town of Chayanta, in the Andean region of Potosí, involving three children aged 8, 10 and 12 respectively. The three caused a black widow will sting them with the same objective. The medics also managed to successfully treat the children in that incident.

Via: Newsweek

Editor’s note: You are going to think that this is a joke, but I have a cousin who threw himself off the roof of his grandparents’ house because he thought he could stick to the wall like spider-man… THREE TIMES. At 24 years old. Ok that age part is a joke, but the rest is not. I don’t know if this has to do with how you raise your children or if there are people who really don’t know how to distinguish between fiction and reality, but take care of your band snouts.