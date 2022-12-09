Home page World

Of: Marcus Gable

The “boy in the box”: This photo was published by the Philadelphia police in the murder case that has moved the United States for decades. © Philadelphia Police

In the US, a murder case could be solved after 65 years. Investigators have identified the so-called “boy in the box” that was once found near Philadelphia.

Munich – The “boy in the box” has a name. 65 years after the discovery of a child’s corpse, investigators are convinced that they have identified the boy. In 1957, the child’s body was discovered outside of Philadelphia in a cardboard box. It is one of the oldest unsolved cases in the history of the US metropolis in Pennsylvania.

The dead man is said to be Joseph Augustus Zarelli. The investigators found the trace of the boy born on January 13, 1953 via DNA analyzes as a result of an exhumation in 2019. With their help, relatives of the child were found and the police officers found a birth certificate.

Accordingly, the family comes from the area in western Philadelphia. Although the parents are now deceased, a number of siblings are still alive – they were able to contribute to the clarification.

“Boy from the box” identified: Police have suspicion in the murder case from the 50s

It is possible that his killer will soon be unmasked. According to police chief Jason Smith, investigators have a guess as to who the perpetrator could be. However, he did not give details due to ongoing investigations. A murder charge is possible, although many years have passed since the body was found.

Strange appears in the context that Zarelli should never have been reported as missing. Smith added he hopes someone has seen the boy. Possibly a neighbor.

At the time of the discovery, the child’s body was unclothed and wrapped in a blanket, and also showed signs of being beaten numerous times. A now-retired investigator told the station CBS last year said the cause of death was blunt trauma. The victim was also washed and his hair was cut.

Police identify “boy from the box”: “The search for justice continues”

The investigation dragged on for many years, but the whole country waited in vain for a breakthrough. At that time, sheets of paper with the blond boy’s face had been distributed throughout the city. The police asked the public for help. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted: “If you have any information for Homicide, contact us.”

As is usual in murder investigations, tips that help solve the case would be rewarded with $ 20,000 (18,900 euros). “The search for justice continues,” Outlaw also wrote. At a press event, she explained, “We are only closing one chapter in the little boy’s story, but a new one is opening.”

So far, the case has always been referred to as “America’s Unknown Child”. This designation is also on the tombstone, which will now have a completely new meaning, not only for the Zarelli family. (mg)

