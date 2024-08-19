The autopsy on the body is scheduled for today Aaron Engl. His body was found yesterday morning around 9 am on a meadow in the Marga hamlet in Terento in Val Pusteria in Alto Adige at 1,600 meters in the Raffalt mountain hut area where he worked. A few meters away was the young man’s off-road vehicle. There is great mystery surrounding the death of Engl, a 24-year-old from Terento, a self-employed worker.



Val Pusteria, the body of a young man found: murder hypothesis August 18, 2024

Investigators are not ruling out any hypothesis, including murder.. The boy’s body was found lying on the ground, with a large and evident trauma to the base of the neck.. A partial decapitation possibly caused by a chainsaw. The Carabinieri of the Bressanone company together with their colleagues from the Trento Scientific Investigations Department are collecting any information that could lead to the development of the investigations that are expected to be very complex. Yesterday the public prosecutor Federica Iovene also went to the scene.