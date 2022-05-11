A Michigan man, in the United States, had a welcome surprise when he discovered a lottery ticket forgotten in his wallet worth US$ 242,256.00, approximately R$ 1,242,000.00.

The winner, who does not want to be identified, bought some Fantasy 5 jackpot tickets on April 30 at a gas station. “When I was cashing out at the gas station, I saw that the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $200,000, so I decided to buy it,” said the winner. “I forgot I bought the tickets until I saw them in my wallet a few days later.”

“When I checked the winning numbers on the Lottery app, I couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said. “I decided to log into my computer and check the numbers on the Lottery website to make sure there wasn’t a glitch in the app. When I confirmed the numbers a second time and saw that the winning ticket was purchased from Clawson, it finally dawned on me that I won.”

The 65-year-old plans to use his earnings to start college funds for his grandchildren and save for his retirement.