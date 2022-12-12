A little boy about seven years he died after hit your head against a post when leaned out the window of a urban bus that circulated next to the Tecnológico de Veracruz.

They were in the middle of a caravan in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupewhen the minorallegedly recorded with his cell phone the pilgrimage Y stuck his head out.

According to witnesses to the events, the child died instantly, as he was thrown towards the back of the bus due to the impact who suffered in the head.

The driver of unit 2617 of the Infonavit Buenavista route fled the area, leaving the unit approximately 100 meters from the accident site.

Red Cross paramedics tried to help the minor who was in the back seat of the busbut when they arrived he was already dead.