IIn northern Italy, a ten-year-old boy was seriously injured in an explosion on Friday – he later died in hospital. According to Italian media reports, the grandfather found an explosive device from the Second World War and brought it with him to the family’s garage in Vivaro near Pordenone in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region.

The explosive device then exploded in the garage. It remained unclear whether it was a grenade.

The doctors could no longer do anything for the boy; The treatment was unsuccessful, write Italian newspapers and the Ansa news agency. The boy’s grandfather was also taken to hospital and is in serious condition.

The tragedy must now be dealt with by the carabinieri, who, according to Italian information, are at the scene of the accident.