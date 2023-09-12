Today the social network for teenagers and children is TikTok, a site where they host all types of videos ranging from children’s content, product openings, cooking recipes, movie reviews and the well-known viral challenges that are sent as video responses. And just recently something quite serious has been reported with these challenges, given that a person has died carrying out one of them.

This challenge comes as part of the Marketing campaign of a snack brand called Paquiin this case it consisted of eating one of the fried foods that contains as flavoring the two hottest peppers in the world called Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper. Something that, although very spicy, was not a cause for emergency, or at least that was thought until recently.

Given this, the corresponding autopsies have begun to be carried out, and the minor’s mother has asked the food company to stop distributing this product, as it could be harmful to more people with a low tolerance for spicy food like the 14-year-old boy. The company has responded in the most logical way, and indeed, they will begin to remove it from stores so that the situation is not repeated.

It is worth mentioning that these types of ingredients are strong for humans, and are normally used in small portions and combined with more elements that counteract the effects they cause to the system. In addition, not all bodies have a tolerance to them, so some people could be completely affected because they have never tried something similar.

Via: Science Alert

Editor’s note: Following the challenges of the social network is not the most advisable, given that almost everything ends in an irreversible tragedy, there are people who have died and some who have been left with side effects that no longer go away.