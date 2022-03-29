A three-year-old boy died Tuesday after being trapped in a well for more than 15 hours in southern Afghanistan.is the fourth minor to die since last month in a similar event in this country.

Little Zainullah was in the Afghan district of Musa Qala, in Helmand province, when he fell into a water well about 90 meters deep and did not survive the more than 15 hours he was trapped.

“We did our best, but unfortunately the boy died in the water hole“he lamented to EFE the director of the department of Culture and Information of Helmand, Hafiz Rashid Helmandi.

Both the governor of the province and the intelligence and rescue services worked around the clock to try to get Zainullah out, the director added.

Before the tragedy, the region’s authorities had tried to educate the population “so that they keep the water well covered” in order to prevent incidents of this type from taking place, but without success.

Afghan authorities have reported the death of at least four children since last month after falling into wells in the southern provinces of Kandahar, Helmand and eastern Zabul.

One of the most remembered and that caused a stir in the country was that of Haider, a six-year-old boy who was trapped in a water well in eastern Afghanistan for three days and who died on February 18 shortly after being been rescued alive after more than 50 hours of intense operations to free him.

This event occurs in the midst of a deep economic crisis in Afghanistan, which is why provincial governments have fewer and fewer resources to deal with emergencies or the basic needs of the country.

Despite the fact that there have been more cases of minors falling into wells in Afghanistan, neither the authorities nor their relatives take serious measures to prevent it, since they are allowed to roam freely through the villages from the age of two.

Most of the wells are built in rural areas to cope with drought or to grow poppy in areas where water does not reach and generally lack cover, which increases the chances of people or animals falling.

