A seven-year-old boy died after being injured in the neck by internet cables while traveling on a motorcycle, in the Pedregal neighborhood of Santa Martha, Tonalá

the minor he was riding a motorcycle with his stepfather when the mishap occurred, as reported by the child’s mother to the Tonalá Police Station.

The mother took her son to the Green Cross by her own means and assured that the boy was on the motorcycle when the cables got tangled so he skidded.

The boy was cared for by Green Cross personnel, however, he became unemployed and minutes later he died.