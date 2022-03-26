Authorities are investigating the circumstances in which A 14-year-old boy died after falling from an attraction at the ICON theme parkin Orlando, Fla.

According to ABC South Florida, the accident occurred around 11:00 pm on Thursday. The minor was transported to a hospital, where they declared the absence of vital signs..

Authorities have not released his identity at this time.

CBS Central Florida affiliate News 6 WKMG reported that teen fell from Orlando Free Fall attraction at ICON Parkknown as the tallest free fall tower in the world, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 after seeing the teen fall off the ride as it nosedived.

(Also read: Action Park: the story of the most dangerous amusement park in the world).

John Stine, a spokesman for the Slingshot Group, which runs the Orlando Free Fall, told NBC’s Today show that from preliminary information they have, the minor was secured in his seat.

Videos in the media’s possession show several ride attendants questioning whether, in fact, they made sure he was properly buckled up before the ride started.

(You can read: Boy drove a truck and caused an accident in which 9 people died).

At the moment, the amusement park administration has not issued further statements.

The Orlando Free Fall attraction lifts 30 people into the air before plummeting 400 feet at 70 miles per hour (mph). It was inaugurated in December 2021.

THE NEW DAY (PUERTO RICO) – GDA