Tampico, Tamaulipas.- A man who traveled last night in a bus with route Tampico-Pedredain Tamaulipas, accompanied by his little 3 year old son old, apparently he forgot about the child and left him abandoned in the seat.

The truck driver arrived at his base in the north of Tampico, thinking that the unit had already been emptied, however, a child began to cry, obviously scared.

The minor’s father, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, arrived at his ex-partner’s house to complain about the childforgetting that it was he who brought it under his care.

Immediately the child’s family asked for the support of the emergency service 911so we immediately started with the search.

The minor was sheltered at the base of the buses until they located his relatives.