ofClaire Weiss shut down

Jordan wants nothing more than a family. This wish could now come true. Because 5000 people want to take in the nine-year-old.

Jordan has lived in a home in the US state of Oklahoma for six years. When he was three years old, he and his little brother were accepted there. Braison, Jordan’s brother has now found a new family – he has been adopted. That is exactly what Jordan’s dearest wish is. But the nine-year-old has experienced trauma. Finding the right family for him is therefore all the more difficult extratipp.com* reported.

When the US TV channel “Fox-59” made a report about him, Jordan suddenly found it hard to save himself from being offered adoption. A total of 5,000 families want to take the boy in and give him a new home – they were so touched by the contribution. But Jordan doesn’t know anything about it yet. Too often the nine-year-old was given hopes that were then shattered anew each time. Now he shouldn’t find out that his story has gone viral online.

In the Fox 59 report, a reporter asks the boy what he would like if he had three wishes. “Family – that’s the only wish I have!” Replies Jordan. The boy is not even picky about it. Most of all he would like to have a mother and father. But even a mother or father alone would be enough for him. The nine-year-old just wants someone to talk to who is always there.

In order for Jordan to stay close to his brother, the search is on for a family in Oklahoma. Because since Braison was adopted, Jordan rarely sees his brother.

* extratipp.com is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.