Crotone, the shock report that can overturn the case of the boy beaten and in a coma

“Davide Ferrerio is in a coma because he had fragile bones“. The conclusions of the expert report on the body of Davide Ferrerio could change the outcome of the trial against his attacker, Nicolò Passalacqua, sentenced in the first instance to 20 years and 4 months in prison on charges of attempted aggravated murder. from premeditation. This was explained by Corriere della Sera regarding the story of the 22-year-old from Bologna who has been in a vegetative state for 17 months following an attack he suffered in Crotone.

The boy, victim of mistaken identity, he was beaten bloody by the 22-year-old who wanted to “teach a lesson” to another boy who had sent some messages to his underage girlfriend of Passalacqua. As reported by Corriere della Sera, “the advice of the medical examiner from Bari (he dealt with the Rea, Cucchi and Claps cases) highlights that Davide Ferrerio is suffering from a disease called osteogenesis imperfecta (skeletal fragility). This clinical aspect would the connection between the attack and his vegetative state is under discussion.”

In summary, the Courier explains: “Due to the relative modesty of the right parieto-occipital head injuryit is entirely reliable that the damaging entity may have been favored by a particular fragility of the cranial table induced by osteogenesis imperfecta”, maintains the expert. A thesis which provoked the indignant reaction of Giusy Orlando, Davide's mother who, in an interview with Il Resto del Carlino, he said: “It's a shame. My son was no longer sick, so much so that he even played football. The accusation cannot be changed.”

