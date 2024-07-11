User Reddit with the nickname Accurate_Mix_4884 told how he asked his sister to do sterilization. In the comments, many supported the man.

The author of the post said that his younger sister gave birth to two children at the age of 15 and 17. He specified that they effectively became his children, and he took custody of them. The guy admitted that before what happened, he did not want children.

Now his sister is 25 years old and has learned that she is pregnant again. The girl asked her brother for help, but he made a condition. “I said that I would help if she had an abortion and her fallopian tubes were tied. She called me a monster,” the hero of the story said. Later, the woman tried to convince her brother, but he remained adamant.

In the comments, users supported the narrator. They said that his sister acted irresponsibly by having children and leaving them to be raised by her brother.

Earlier, another Reddit user shared how he decided to have a vasectomy after hearing news about his father. He said that his father was jailed for failing to pay child support.