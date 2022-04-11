A boy fulfilled the dream of everything Saiyan by making an epic entrance to his birthday party, which had as its central theme dragon ball.

In a video, shared on TikTok by the user @rose.yayitayou can see a group of people carrying a capsule very similar to the one used by the parents of Goku to send him to Earth, while the main theme of the series plays in the background.

The clip of this little wannabe Saiyan It quickly attracted attention, and in just a few hours it exceeded a million views by fulfilling the dream of many adults, so we leave it to you below.

Instead of arriving at the party room in a common way, the boy’s parents decided to make a Saiyan capsule where he could be comfortable while being carried, giving his birthday a unique touch.

The reactions from the community were immediate, since many adults would have given anything to have such a spectacular entrance.

After seeing the success of the video, the boy’s parents decided to rent it so that other little ones experience the same emotion, although unfortunately it will only be available in Tacna, Peru.

Mexico also had its Saiyan party with a capsule

In October 2021, the story of Gabriel also went viral, a little boy who entered his celebration dressed as Vegeta and in a capsule similar to that of the Saiyans.

On that occasion, the video was shared by the TikTok user @yechi0115and although it is no longer available, some photos remained as evidence.

Without a doubt, these two children will have a very good story to tell when they grow up, and who knows, maybe dragon ball keep releasing chapters when they are our age.

Would you have liked to have a similar party? Tell us below in the comments and follow us on our social networks.