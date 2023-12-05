“We always try to combine the development of the biopharmaceutical product with campaigns that bring together and simplify the patient’s life a little. This is the case of the ‘Vicini di pelle’ site for autoimmune skin diseases. The site was born from a collaboration between patient association, scientific society and pharmaceutical company Abbvie. In this sense there are various resources that the patient can find and which can make their illness experience better.” This was said by Davide Boy, Head of Medical Affairs Immunology at AbbVie, speaking in Milan at the presentation of the ‘Vicini di pelle’ website, a validated online test. The first advantage “among all is a very simple geolocation service which, in some way – he explains – helps him find the specialist center closest to the point where he is at that moment. Another tool, another very useful tool is a Pest questionnaire which is Psoriasis Epidemiology Screening Test. It is a test that helps the patient with psoriasis to understand if there is a high probability of also having psoriatic arthritis associated with psoriasis. This test has been validated by external experts, by a group of researchers from the United States”.

“The test – explains Boy – consists of five very simple questions that investigate the pain and swelling of some joints. If the patient answers yes to at least three of these questions, the probability that he actually has psoriatic arthritis in addition to psoriasis is quite high. In this case the site essentially sends the patient to the doctor who will refer him to a specialized rheumatologist who will validate the diagnosis and possibly prescribe a therapy. ‘Skin Close’ is a support to the general practitioner or dermatologist who follows a patient with psoriasis who has joint manifestations, typically joint pain, to help them understand what the probability is of actually having associated psoriatic arthritis and therefore a real inflammation of the joints”.

As a “global biopharmaceutical company strongly committed to innovation with the aim of having a significant impact on people’s lives – continues Boy – Abbvie not only develops highly innovative biopharmaceutical products, but also wants to improve communication and information for affected patients from autoimmune pathologies in general or from other areas such as oncology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, virology and even aesthetic medicine, after the acquisition of Allergan a few years ago”.