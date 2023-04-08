Home page World

From: Anika Zuschke

A nine-year-old German was injured in a skiing accident in Hochgurgl. (Iconic image) © Eibner/Imago

A nine-year-old schoolboy from Germany was injured in a skiing accident in Hochgurgl, Austria. A helicopter took him to the hospital.

Hochgurgl – In the Austrian town of Hochgurgl, a nine-year-old boy from Germany was injured in a skiing accident and had to be flown down to the valley in a rescue helicopter. As reported by the Tyrolean police, the boy collided with a 37-year-old American on the slopes. The child comes from Mönchengladbach, the police said on request Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA with.

Hochgurgl: Nine-year-old injured in a skiing accident – ​​the severity of the injuries is unclear

The accident happened on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, around 11:30 a.m. on a blue slope in the Hochgurgls ski area. According to police findings, the nine-year-old was traveling down the valley with three other children and an adult – he was the third child behind an adult.

The 37-year-old American was therefore on the same slope at the same time on his way down to the valley, but fell on his back due to snow hills and lost control of his skis. As a result, he crashed into the nine-year-old student’s shoulder, causing them both to fall. The boy was injured in a rescue helicopter and flown down to the valley by helicopter after being examined by a local doctor. According to the police, nothing is known about the severity of the injuries. Also in Bavaria are currently happening many ski accidents on Munich’s local mountains.