Deadly drama in Italy: near the capital, a boy (8) was carried away by the current through a drain pipe and pulled under water. Was it negligence? An investigation should now clarify how it came to the swimming pool accident. (symbol photo) © Daniel Scharinger/Imago

A terrible incident occurred in a thermal bath near Rome: an eight-year-old boy was pulled into a drain pipe while draining the water and died.

Cretone di Palombara – The thermal baths Terme di Sabine di Cretone around 30 kilometers northeast of Italy’s capital Rome is a popular destination and wellness center for the Italian capital. There are four pools where you can swim, splash around or just relax, a beauty and wellness center offers massages and treatments.

For a Russian family who, according to Italian media, have been living in the area for some time, a visit to the bath on Thursday (August 17) ended in a fiasco. The pools were emptied shortly before the baths closed, which appears to be a routine matter at the facility. The newspaper reports that the bathers will Corriere della Serausually warned by announcement.

Fatal accident: Bub is sucked in by a swimming pool drain in Italy

As the water drained, an eight-year-old fell loudly ansa into the pool and was caught in the whirlpool of the drain. His father immediately jumped in after him, trying desperately to hold and save the boy. When the father’s strength left, other bathers rushed into the water.

Simone D’Agostino, a man involved in the child’s rescue attempt, told the online newspaper fanpage.it: “I jumped into the water and we tried for an hour to get the kid out. The poor father had to go out because he couldn’t take it anymore.” The helper continues: “The water was cloudy, the little one could not be seen without a mask and the suction nozzle of the pool sucked him with great force towards the inside of the pipe. It was terrible minutes, we did everything and hoped until the end.”

Did negligence lead to dramatic scenes in Italy? Swimming pool drain had no protective screen

The helpers also risked being pulled down the drain. The boy was eventually pulled through the approximately 35 centimeter wide drain into the pipe and drowned – according to witnesses, the drain had no protective grid. It then took several hours to recover the child’s body.

The authorities are now investigating the exact course of the accident. They try to clarify why cleaning work was carried out in the swimming pool, although bathers were still there. In Germany, too, tragic swimming accidents keep happening; especially in rivers. This was also the case recently in Bavaria: after days of searching, a man was found dead in the Regnitz. The current was apparently his undoing and had pulled him under water.