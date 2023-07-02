Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

A boy and his mother fell overboard on the Baltic Sea ferry “Stena Spirit” (archive photo). © Adam Warzawa/dpa

A mother and her 7-year-old child died in a tragic ferry accident in the Baltic Sea on Thursday. Authorities are now investigating the murder.

Warsaw – A ferry ride on the Baltic Sea ended fatally for two passengers. A mother and her 7-year-old child went overboard about halfway between the Polish city of Gdansk and Karlskrona, Sweden, on Thursday (June 29). The boy had apparently fallen into the water, whereupon the mother jumped after it, it was said at first. Now the District Prosecutor’s Office in Gdańsk has started an investigation into murder.

After the death of mother and child on the ferry, public prosecutors launch a murder investigation

After about an hour of searching, mother and child were rescued from the sea in a large-scale rescue operation and flown by helicopter to the hospital, where they later died. The tragedy could possibly be a case of murder, the investigators said. The district prosecutor’s office in Gdańsk is investigating the “murder of a child and the suicide of the mother”, as a spokeswoman said on Saturday German press agency announced.

The 38-year-old woman may have pushed her seven-year-old son off the ferry into the sea and then jumped after it, it said. This coincides with information from the Swedish public prosecutor on Friday, according to which preliminary investigations into the crime of murder had begun, but there was no search for a suspect.

Ferry accident in the Baltic Sea: According to eyewitnesses, the 7-year-old may have been in a wheelchair

Polish media quoted eyewitnesses as saying the child was in a wheelchair. There were different statements about exactly how the incident on the ferry happened. At first it was said that the child fell into the water and the mother jumped after it. Later, the Polish media also reported that both had gone overboard at the same time.

Video surveillance footage was secured that did not confirm the version that a child fell overboard and an adult jumped after it, a spokeswoman for the Stena Line shipping company told the Polish tabloid’s web portal fact. According to the newspaper, the mother is said to have come from Grudziadz south of Gdansk and was a single parent (bme/dpa).

In general, we do not report suicides, lest such cases encourage potential imitators. Reporting only takes place if the circumstances receive special public attention. If you or someone you know is suffering from an existential crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling service on 0800-1110111. Help with depression and other psychological emergency situations is also available at www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de.