A six-year-old from Germany slipped out of the chairlift in Tyrol on Wednesday afternoon and fell down. The passenger fled.

Fieberbrunn – The bar of a chairlift is used for safety. This is probably clear to many winter sports enthusiasts. However, some skiers are pretty casual about it. Irresponsible, as a case from a ski area in Tyrol (Austria) shows.

Tyrol: boy slips from the chairlift and falls five meters down

About 15 meters before the mountain station, a stranger opened the handle of a chairlift. Then something happened that many parents fear: a six-year-old slipped off his seat and fell five meters. The skier continued to the mountain station and then committed an escape, the Austrian police said. Instead of taking care of the boy, the adult made off.

The boy was obviously very lucky. He suffered only minor injuries in the face from the fall, police said. The child had fallen on a snow-covered ground. After falling from the chairlift, the six-year-old was brought down to the valley by the piste rescue service with a Skidoo and handed over to his grandfather there.

Tyrol: Unknown person opens lift bar in front of the mountain station – police are looking for witnesses

The child from Germany was on Wednesday (February 22nd) with a ski course in the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm – Leogang – Fieberbrunn ski area. At around 1:20 p.m., his group rode up the mountain with the ski instructor on a quarter chair lift. The child and the stranger sat together in the chairlift. The ski instructor and the other children in his group were on the chairs behind, police said.

The police are now asking witnesses who saw the accident at the Lärchfilzen 4-seater chairlift to report to the Erpfendorf Police Inspectorate. The unknown adult is also asked to do the same.

This winter there were many fatal skiing accidents in Austria. The Austrian Board of Trustees for Alpine Safety (ÖKAS) is therefore making an urgent appeal to all skiers. Then there was a series of avalanches in Austria and South Tyrol at the beginning of February, in which several people died.(ml)