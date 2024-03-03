Home page World

Sandra Sporer

A five-year-old boy fell out of the window of a house in Linz and died. (Symbolic image) © Gerald Abele/imageBROKER/IMAGO

The worst happened to a family in Linz. The five-year-old son fell from a fourth-story window. How this could have happened is unclear.

Linz – The tragedy occurred on Saturday afternoon in Austria. A passer-by walked past the apartment block on Linzer Industriezeile at 4:30 p.m. and found the five-year-old boy lying motionless on the ground, like that Crown newspaper reported. A window on the fourth floor of the house was open, which is why it is assumed that the boy must have fallen from there onto the street.

Child in Austria falls from the fourth floor – passer-by alerts rescue workers

The five-year-old no longer showed any signs of life. The Upper Austria State Police Directorate also confirmed this information to the news portal today.at. The woman called an ambulance and the police. When a family in Bingen lost their two-year-old daughter because she ran out of the house and drowned, the police were also called in.

Rescue workers began resuscitation attempts while taking the five-year-old to Kepler University Hospital. However, the efforts were unsuccessful. The boy died. According to the Crown newspaper The cause of death is said to be the result of massive polytrauma. Like that Heidelberg University Hospital informed, this is “a most serious injury to the human body caused by an accident, which represents an acute threat to the life of the patient”. It is either a directly life-threatening injury or a combination of several injuries.

Relatives in shock after death of five-year-old

The five-year-old's relatives suffered from shock after the child's death and had to be given psychological care. The question of how the boy could fall out of the open window is still unclear.

There was also a tragic child death in Mallorca at the weekend. A Four-year-old climbed into a washing machine while playing hide-and-seek and suffocated. A 16-year-old German girl died in South Tyrol in mid-January. She had vacationed there with her family and had not returned from a hike. (sp)