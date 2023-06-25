A child and an adult have died in an excavator accident in the German town of Toppenstedt, just south of Hamburg. Ten other children were injured, seven of them seriously, the fire service reports.

According to the Harburg district fire department, a 5-year-old boy and one of the fathers died. The two dead are not related. Four of the injured were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries by rescue helicopter.

The accident happened at a camp organized by a group of fathers who were there with their pre-school children. Things went wrong when a group drove the shovel on a dirt road ‘for fun’, the fire service spokesman said.

During the ride, a group sat in a kind of box that was transported by the excavator. According to police, a hydraulic hose tore off the vehicle, causing the box to detach and fall down. Some became trapped under the coffin. The exact cause is still under investigation.

‘Terrible scenes’

The vehicle has been seized and is being investigated further. The 44-year-old driver was taken to a police station. He is being held for negligent homicide. It is being investigated whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Terrible scenes have taken place here. Parents had to be prevented from running to the scene of the accident,’ reports Mathias Wille, spokesperson for the Harburg district fire brigade. He could not recall such a disaster in the area in the past 20 years.