A 4-year-old boy from Overijssel suffered first- and second-degree burns this week by playing in the sun in a football shirt. The child was smeared with sunscreen, but the sun burned through his shirt. Peter Van Rossum, burns prevention expert, warns of the dangers of polyester shirts. Is there a difference between the safety of official football jerseys and cheap counterfeits?
Brecht Hermann
Latest update:
7:55 pm
