Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

There was an accident in the party hotspot of Magaluf on Mallorca: a four-year-old suffocated in a washing machine. © Localpic/Imago

A four-year-old boy died while playing hide-and-seek in Mallorca. Emergency services that were called were no longer able to help the child.

Magaluf – A tragic accident occurred in Mallorca on February 29th. A boy died while playing with his aunt after she fell asleep. That is what the police said.

Four-year-old suffocates while playing hide-and-seek in the washing machine in Mallorca

The four-year-old was in the town of Magaluf in the southwest of Mallorca, known as a party hotspot, on Friday. As the police reported, the only person in the apartment besides the boy was his aunt. The four-year-old had been playing hide-and-seek with his aunt and is said to have hidden in the washing machine. How mallorcazeitung.de writes, he often used the washing machine as a hiding place and was scolded for it.

The problem this time was that he closed the door and couldn't get it open. In addition, the boy's aunt had apparently fallen asleep on the couch. Normally the grandmother would also have been in the apartment looking after the boy. However, she had left the apartment for a while. When she returned, she found her aunt sleeping on the couch and woke her up; there was no trace of the four-year-old.

After the death of a four-year-old: Civil Guard investigates

Ultimately, the grandmother and aunt found the four-year-old in the washing machine, but could not find a pulse in the boy. Paramedics who were called to help could no longer help him and could only declare him dead. It is reported that the aunt and grandmother were entrusted with the child's supervision because his parents were at work.

The boy himself had only not been to kindergarten because he had days off. How Ultima Hora It was also reported that the boy's body had wounds on his knuckles. These could have arisen during attempts to free the washing machine. The family, who are locals, received psychological support. The Guardia Civil is now investigating the case.

In 2023, a case shocked the island in which a… Baby thrown in a trash can was. Last year a German died while swimming in Mallorca. (rd/dpa)