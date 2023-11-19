A 17-year-old boy had a lot of fun behind the wheel on Saturday night. He raced through Zoetermeer with his mother’s car, reaching 175 kilometers per hour. When the police managed to catch the boy after a chase, he turned out to be under the influence of cannabis. He was also still wearing his pajamas.
Thomas Bosman
Latest update:
19-11-23, 20:59
