The eleven children who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the explosion of violence at Bijlmer Arena station are not all known to each other. The young people, the youngest of whom is 12 years old, came together spontaneously when one of them was kissed on the mouth out of the blue by the later victim of the assault, says lawyer Richard Sussenbach. “My client also wants that terrible video offline, he didn’t want to show it off at all.”

