The police report that the young Amsterdammer soon came into the picture as a suspect after the fatal shooting incident. The police would not comment further. The victim’s friend and brother were arrested shortly after the shooting, but are now considered witnesses and no longer suspects.

17-year-old Roffinho van Suijdam was killed in the shooting on Friday evening at the Haardstee in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. He has been threatened for some time in a heated conflict related to the drill rap scene. It’s unclear if the argument led to the shooting.

Van Suijdam was shot in front of his brother and a friend around 10:30 p.m. in front of the porch of the house where he lived with his mother. Her attempts to resuscitate him failed and he died in the street.

