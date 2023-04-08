The Amsterdam police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed a 13-year-old Amsterdammer.

The stabbing incident took place in Amsterdam Zuidoost around 6 p.m. last night. After reports, officers found an injured 13-year-old boy on a bench in the vicinity of the Abcouderpad. He was rushed to hospital where he was treated. The boy was not in danger.

The suspect had fled and officers were unable to trace him yesterday. This morning they were more lucky and he was lifted from his bed early in the morning.

It is not yet clear why the 16-year-old attacked and his neighbor.

