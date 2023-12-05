Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The house in ruins, the parents dead: the crime of a boy from the village of Châteauvilain shocks the whole of France. © Tom Masson/AFP

Young Valentin confesses to a horrific crime: he killed his parents, killed the dog and set the house on fire. France is dismayed.

Grenoble – The media calls it “the drama of Châteauvilain”. A 15-year-old boy shot his parents, killed the family dog ​​and set the house on fire. In the remains of the renovated farmhouse, the emergency services discovered the two almost completely burned bodies. Six days after the discovery, the teenager, Valentin, was taken into custody on Saturday, December 2nd.

Bad act in France: Boy (15) kills parents and sets house on fire

Shortly afterwards, the boy admitted everything, reports the Grenoble public prosecutor’s office. “I confirm that young Valentin confessed to the gendarmes that he was the murderer of his parents,” said prosecutor Éric Vaillant. A similar incident occurred in Germany on New Year’s Day 2020.

Le Dauphiné Libéré describes the act as an execution. Valentin is said to have fired a gun at his mother (52) and father (58) from close range. The rifle belonged to his father, an engineer and marksman, who kept the weapon at home. After the crime, Valentin killed the family dog, set the house on fire and fled in his father’s Citroën Picasso. His older brother (17) and his two half-sisters, who no longer live in the region, remain uninjured.

Teenager had health problems: “The young person stopped going to school, he was isolated”

Since the incident, time seems to have stood still in Châteauvilain. 750 people live in the village and the streets are deserted. Mayor Daniel Gaude said no one could have predicted the family drama. Opposite Le Dauphiné Liberé he speaks of a “very valued, carefree family”. The father was a former city councilor and was responsible for the daycare canteen, while the mother ran a small basketry shop.

But the family had to contend with “difficult times,” said Gaude. Valentin suffered from Lyme disease. “The young person no longer went to school, he was isolated,” villager Bruno Oliva told the AFP news agency.

“It’s terrible. There are no words for it”: Family drama shakes village in France

The confession came as no surprise. “I suspected it when we found out that he had escaped,” says Oliva. Now the village is trying to come to terms with the events. The villager reports: “On Monday (November 27th, dR) I saw the flames, I heard the firefighters. It’s terrible. There are no words for that. Everyone in the village is talking about it.”

