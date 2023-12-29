Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

A 15-year-old boy surfs in the sea off the southern coast of Australia. Suddenly the teenager is attacked and killed by a shark.

Canberra – People are not a shark's typical prey pattern. However, in rare cases, encounters occur that can become dangerous. So Most recently, a shark attacked a German diver in the Bahamas at. Now a 15-year-old has died in a shark attack in Australia.

15-year-old dies in shark attack in Australia: “body recovered from the water”

How ABC News reported, the tragic incident occurred on Thursday (December 28) at a popular tourist spot on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula. The police initially received a report of a seriously injured person near Ethel Beach. Authorities later confirmed the death of the teenager, who died as a result of the attack.

“Sadly, the body of a teenager has been recovered from the water,” the station quoted police as saying. An autopsy should now promise clarity. The newspaper reported that it was probably a great white shark Sydney Morning Herald. The animal is said to have attacked the 15-year-old while surfing.

An eyewitness said the victim was in the water about 30 to 40 meters from the shore. He had previously traveled to the region with his family. “I’ve been surfing down here for 40 years and there have always been sharks,” he said. “But there seems to be a lot more of it now.” Like BBC reported, however, scientists warn that the increase in shark sightings does not automatically mean an increase in the number of animals.

Boy dies in shark attack in Australia: “First fatal attack we have experienced here”

“I've seen a few sharks here in 22 years, but this is the first fatal attack we've had down here,” one surfer said of the incident ABC News. However, it still happens again and again Encounters with sharks. It wasn't until the end of October that a… Surfer killed by shark in Australia.

Surfing South Australia surf school paid tribute to the teenager's death. He was very involved in the surfing community, it said in an Instagram post. The 15-year-old is now missing in the community and on the water. “We are deeply shocked by this news,” the Port Noarlunga Football Club, where the boy was a member, wrote on Facebook.

“The city is in shock,” said a local person ABC Radio. “This is the stuff nightmares are made of.” Meanwhile, the aunt of the surfer who died in the accident called out Fundraiser into life to cover the costs of the funeral. The equivalent of almost 40,000 euros has already been raised.

15-year-old surfer dies in shark attack: Surf spots are also feeding places for the animals

But the latest attack stands in stark contrast to the relatively low number of incidents over the past eight years, said Andrew Fox, a researcher at the Rodney Fox Shark Museum in Adelaide. “Many surf spots are also natural feeding places for sharks.” Many salmon have been seen in the area recently.

There is currently only speculation as to why sharks attack people. The animal may mistake its prey and mistake surfers for seals, which are primarily on the menu of great white sharks, informed the environmental organization WWF. It is also possible that they are defending their territory or feel provoked. A shark recently appeared off the coast of Spain. A video showed the predator among people near the beach.