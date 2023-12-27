Home page World

A 14-year-old falls 25 meters in a skiing accident in Austria. The emergency services' resuscitation measures remain unsuccessful.

Oetz – The Hochoetz ski area with its lifts, slopes and huts is particularly popular with families. However, for a 14-year-old, a trip to the Alps in Austria ended in fatal tragedy. Police said the teenager was fatally injured on Boxing Day (December 26). Just recently a boy fell from a chairlift in a Tyrolean ski resort.

Fatal skiing accident in Austria: 14-year-old falls 25 meters

The boy had previously been alone on a red piste (moderately difficult descent) at lunchtime. However, for reasons that are still unclear, he came off the slope, fell around 25 meters down a steep embankment and was left seriously injured. The incident occurred near the valley station of the “Kühtailebahn” chairlift.

Another skier noticed this. He called for help and got down to the injured man, the police said. Another skier and an employee at the valley station immediately provided first aid. Finally, a rescue helicopter reached the scene of the accident.

14-year-old boy dies in skiing accident in Austria: autopsy ordered

The crew took over the resuscitation measures. However, these remained unsuccessful. The 14-year-old's injuries were so severe that he died at the scene of the accident. An autopsy has now been ordered to clarify the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Most recently, a chairlift accident during a storm in South Tyrol sparked heated discussions. On the other hand, one had to Cable car breakdown in Austria, passengers rescued from several gondolas become.