The police stopped the search for a 14-year-old boy in a recreational lake in Eersel (North Brabant) around seven o’clock. The victim was floating on the water with two boys on a supboard when things went wrong. The 14-year-old boy could not swim and drowned.

After the three boys fell into the water, bystanders came to the rescue. Two of the three boys were pulled from the water and rescued. The third boy was not found. Even after hours of searching by the emergency services, the body was not found in the water. Given the time that has elapsed since the moment of the report, it is assumed that the victim is no longer alive.

Several emergency services have been deployed since 5:15 p.m. to find the boy. The police previously reported that ‘with all their might’ a child was being searched for in the puddle. A police helicopter circled above the swimming water for a long time and then took off. See also Electrolysers from Saerbeck: The dream of green hydrogen

The boy comes from the Brabant village of Hapert. His family has been notified. “The National Underwater Search Team has been called up and is continuing to search for the body of the victim,” said a police spokesman.

