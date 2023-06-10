Can you use a converted electric scooter on public roads? A subdistrict court judge has yet to answer the question for two warring parties. He has an expert take another look at it because the laws and regulations surrounding scooters are so complicated.



Ruud F. White



10-06-23, 06:07

The case revolves around an accident in Waddinxveen, in October last year. A 14-year-old boy drove his Xiaomi, type Mi Electric Scooter at the T-junction at Jan Campertlaan and Bosboom Toussaintsingel against the Peugeot 107. Both parties blame the other and claim the damage to the vehicles together.

An additional argument from the motorist is that the converted electric scooter is not allowed on public roads at all. This requires approval from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and that is only possible if it can be labeled as a ‘special moped’ and the Xiaomi of the 14-year-old is not. The boy’s father says that the converted electric scooter (the throttle has been removed and moves forward with pedal assistance) is comparable to an electric bicycle that can also be used on the road. See also Mayor of Paraguayan city that borders Brazil suffers attack

After thinking about it for a few weeks, the subdistrict court cannot determine whether the scooter meets the requirements of an electric scooter/bicycle with pedal assistance after conversion and that it is therefore allowed on public roads. He therefore wants to call in an expert. He should try to clarify.

stint

E-scooters are popular. According to Legaldriving.nl, which represents e-scooter owners, there are now at least 100,000 in our country. All but a single old model have been banned, thanks to strict regulations that were introduced after the dramatic Stint accident in Oss in 2018.

Since then, no electric scooter has been allowed. Work is currently being done on a law with clear requirements that a scooter must meet. Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure) expects it to take effect in 2025, although it was initially intended that the law would apply this year. In the meantime, the scooters are flying out of the shops.

The version that the Waddinxveense boy has is sold for just under 450 euros. The conversion costs around 85 euros. Whether you can use it on public roads is not immediately clear to every buyer. Sellers often warn with only small letters: suitable for private property, such as the garden or the driveway. See also Nineteen years in prison for trucker who plotted to kidnap Governor Michigan

The popularity does not only apply to the models with large wheels, but also to the models that seem to be an overgrown version of the children’s scooter. They are set at the factory for a maximum speed of 25 km per hour, but manuals for converting them to go faster are circulating on the internet.

fine

There are different versions of e-steps, but not all are allowed on public roads. The National Road Traffic Service, which determines what is and what is not allowed to drive on the road, has one rule of thumb: the relatively small e-step with pedal assistance and a working throttle is not allowed, only pedal assistance. And one more rule: anyone who goes on public roads on a converted e-step is not insured, the RDW website reports. Furthermore, the traffic rules apply as well as with (moped) bicycles and cars: operating your mobile phone and driving under the influence are not allowed. See also Pro-Russian officials start annexation referendums in Ukrainian territories

If you are caught by the police driving an unauthorized scooter, you will feel it in your wallet. The fine is at least 300 euros and seizure of the scooter is also possible.

The lawsuit surrounding the collision in Waddinxveen will continue at the beginning of July.

Comment? Letters can be sent to our reader’s editor, with first name, last name and address (the latter not for publication). A reader’s letter is max. 150 words and can be shortened. We do not post anonymous letters.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.