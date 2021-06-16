ofMatthis Pechtold shut down

A 13-year-old boy disappears in Wiesbaden. He had announced that he would be going to Frankfurt. Now the police are asking for help in finding the missing person.

Wiesbaden – Where is Ilya’s King? The young person from Wiesbaden has been missing since Thursday (June 10th, 2021). Shortly before he left his place of residence around 12 noon, he announced that he wanted to spend the day in Frankfurt. At 9 p.m. he should be back home on Idsteiner Strasse in the Sonnenberg district.

But he has not been seen there since then, reports the West Hesse police. She asks for help in finding the 13-year-old.

Boy from Wiesbaden missing: is he in Frankfurt?

This is how the police describe the appearance of the missing Ilyas König from Wiesbaden:

Approximately 1.65 meters tall

Brown hair

Slim stature

On the day of his disappearance, he wore a white T-shirt, long black sweatpants and white sneakers.

He may be carrying a black and gray “Cube” mountain bike.

Missing boy from Wiesbaden: Police ask for help

The Wiesbaden Criminal Police asks you to report possible information about the whereabouts of the 13-year-old to the investigators via the telephone number 0611 / 345-3333.

A 14-year-old from Geisenheim near Wiesbaden has also recently been missing. In this case, too, the Wiesbaden police investigated. (mp)