An 11-year-old boy lost his hand and eye due to fireworks on Saturday before the start of the New Year. A plastic surgeon from the Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital (WKZ) in Utrecht reported the seriously injured boy on Linkedin. “We have looked at all possible options to repair something, but there appears to be nothing else possible than to amputate the hand with all its fingers,” the surgeon writes. “His right eye needs to be removed by the ophthalmologist due to extensive injury.”