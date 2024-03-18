Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich, Romina Kunze

A 13-year-old from Belgium has survived the world's deadliest cancer. His case could revolutionize medicine and gives hope for new treatment approaches.

Munich – When Lucas from Belgium felt a little unwell during a family vacation, no one could have imagined what was to follow. First the shock diagnosis, then the sensation: the then six-year-old was diagnosed with pontine gliomas, a particularly deadly type of tumor. Now, seven years later, he is considered cured – the first person ever to have this disease. Medicine draws new hope from his case.

Therapy works surprisingly well: boy defeats what is actually an incurable form of cancer

Diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG) mainly occur in children. This special and highly aggressive form of brain tumor is one of the deadliest types of cancer in the world. Usually there is no cure. According to that Institute for Experimental Molecular Imaging Hundreds of children in Europe suffer from it every year. The average life expectancy after diagnosis is between nine and 15 months. Only around two percent of patients survive longer than five years, and no cure has been known – until now.

Lucas, now 13 years old, is the first known case to end in a cure. At six years old, doctors predicted he had little chance of survival, among other things mirror.co.uk reported. Then his treatment began with the drug everolimus. This therapy has so far only had a limited effect on DIPG. However, the tumor in Lucas' head began to shrink. Seven years later he has completely disappeared.

Rare but deadly brain tumor: Neither chemo nor surgery helps with diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas

According to a new study by the WHO One in five people will develop cancer during their lifetime get sick. However, illness with DIPG is relatively rare. The proportion of all pediatric brain tumors is only about 10 to 15 percent, like that German medical journal informed. In North America and Europe together, around 300 children become ill every year. But the tricky thing about this deadly form of cancer: even if it is discovered early, there are hardly any options to treat it.

Due to its location in the brain stem, where important control centers for breathing, for example, are located, it is too risky to remove the tumor surgically. It also shows “diffuse” infiltrative growth. All chemotherapies have a loud effect Medical Journal so far proven to be ineffective.

DIPG occurs rarely in adulthood. According to the German Brain Tumor Aid The following symptoms may indicate this:

Headache

nausea

Vomit

Balance disorders

Half-sided paralysis (hemiparesis)

“I don’t know of any other case in the world” – tumor healing fascinates medicine

It quickly became clear how serious Lucas was. His slight discomfort on vacation was followed by loss of consciousness. The doctors then diagnosed the dangerous type of cancer. Jacques Grill, the attending physician at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in Paris, had to tell Lucas' parents that their son was dying of cancer. The drug everolimus used during treatment was intended to block mTOR, a protein involved in cell division and growth of cancer cells.

Lucas won his fight against cancer, and his doctor was enthusiastic about the positive development during the therapy: “Through a series of MRI scans, I was able to observe how the tumor completely disappeared,” he told the AFP news agency. He added: “I don’t know of any other case like this in the world.”

Now we want to investigate how Lucas was able to defeat the deadly tumor. Other children have also responded to the therapy so far, but only in Lucas did DIPG disappear completely. Based on his healing, scientists are trying to evaluate all the data for future successful therapy. A new vaccine, which could possibly be introduced in 2028, also gives hope for effective cancer treatment.

