The Lower Austria state police are investigating the fatal fall of a school child in Wiener Neudorf. © Daniel Scharinger/Imago

Bad accident on a school class from Romania’s trip to Austria. A boy climbed out of a window and fell to his death. The police are investigating.

Wiener Neudorf – Rescue workers tried to revive the child, but they couldn’t. On Friday (December 1st) a serious accident occurred in Wiener Neudorf (Lower Austria).

Student climbs out of hotel window and falls to his death: school class was on an excursion in Austria

A twelve-year-old boy climbed out of a hotel window and fell ten meters into the depths. And the student died on the spot.

He was in Austria for a school trip. The class from Romania was staying in the hotel on an excursion. It is not yet known how long the tour group had been in the country.

Fatal test of courage in Austria hotel? Police investigate after boy (12) falls

It is also unknown what exactly was behind the fatal fall. The police found no signs of an act of desperation (read: suicide). The traces do not paint a clear picture.

It’s probably an accident, maybe even a failed test of courage. There is a flat concrete plateau in front of the hotel window. It has no railing. The boy must have climbed out of his and fell off the ledge.

The age of the deceased boy is certain. Some Austrian media initially spoke of a thirteen-year-old. Upon request from IPPEN.MEDIA However, the Lower Austria State Police explains: The boy is twelve years old, that has now been verified.

There was one in February Five-year-old had a fatal accident on a kindergarten trip in Austria. A 13-year-old, however, survived the accident in April when he fell several meters from a ski lift. (moe)