Michel van Ballegooij, Lucien Baard



31 Dec. 2021











Three boys walked past a house in Haaksbergen just before noon when things went horribly wrong. A man hit magnesium powder with a hammer. A 12-year-old boy was killed in the blast. Another boy was seriously injured. The resident of the house, ‘an adult man from Haaksbergen’, has been arrested by the police. He is suspected of culpable homicide.

The deceased boy was resuscitated at the scene by a neighbor. Later, the emergency services took over. They were on the scene en masse. In addition to four ambulances, a trauma helicopter from Germany also landed.

The police have cordoned off an area of ​​several hundred meters so that the forensic team can investigate. A major scale-up has been made to investigate the cause of the incident. Police have yet to say anything about the identities of the two victims. “First we want to inform the family.”

There is said to be even more explosive material in or around the house. The Explosive Exploration Team found something in or near the house. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service Defense (EOD) was then called up. The fire brigade and ambulance personnel have also been called for assistance. They are on standby just in case. The hammer is still on the sidewalk and marked as Exhibit Number One.

Mayor’s response

A gas station attendant heard a loud bang just before noon. “But I was not surprised. You often hear that here. But not much later I saw that there was a lot of panic in the street.” According to local residents, a small, traditional neighborhood party was going on. “With four families,” one of them tells RTV Oost. “According to tradition, they set up a tent with a fire pit, in which they burn the remaining waste afterwards.”

Mayor Rob Welten of the Overijssel place calls the event “horrible and dramatic. My thoughts go out to the people who are now completely off the map. This is the worst thing that can happen to you,” Welten told the regional broadcaster.

What is a blow hammer? The fatal accident in Haaksbergen in which a 12-year-old boy died, happened while an explosive mixture was detonated. Among the enthusiasts, this method is called “hammer”. It pops harder than nitrates or carbide, experts say. A special metal installation is being built for folding hammers. Essential are a metal plate and a heavy hammer. The powder is placed on the plate, usually a mixture of sulfur and sodium chlorate. The hammer falls on the mixture, followed by a loud explosion. The bang itself is usually not dangerous. However, the mixture is very sensitive to ignition by, for example, sparks. For safety’s sake, magnesium powder is therefore often used. The exact composition of the mixture in the accident in Haaksbergen is still being investigated. The resident where the hammer was fired has been arrested by the police Slap hammer has been a tradition in several villages in Twente for decades. Due to the fireworks ban of the past two years, it has gained popularity, just like carbide shooting. Five years ago, the hammer hit the headlines when the cheese trader Eduard Kerkdijk from Vriezenveen was seriously injured when his mixture exploded in front of the hammer.

