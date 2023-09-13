Home page World

From: Christina Denk

Split

Three boys wanted to attempt a dangerous stunt on Lake Garda. The trip ended fatally for one of the three. The police are investigating.

Peschiera del Garda – A fatal accident occurred on Lake Garda on Monday afternoon (September 11th). A ten-year-old drowned in the lake near the town of Peschiera del Garda. The accident site is at the southernmost tip of the lake. Rescue workers were only able to recover the child’s lifeless body.

Drama on Lake Garda: Boy (10) dies while jumping over a bridge with friends

Like the Italian news agency ANSA According to reports, the ten-year-old was traveling with two friends. The three boys, who were probably on vacation in Italy, jumped from the San Giovanni Bridge into the lake. According to initial information, this was an area where swimming is prohibited. The water is only about two and a half meters deep at this point.

118 rescue workers tried to save a ten-year-old on Lake Garda. But he had been lifeless in the water for too long (symbolic image). © Michael Bihlmayer/Imago

In the summer, the local police repeatedly identify violations and impose fines – especially against young people from the neighboring communities to Peschiera, according to the news agency. The jump on September 11th that cost the ten-year-old his life was a tragic stunt, reports ANSA. Two of the boys were able to get to safety. The third was no longer able to climb back to the bank.

Drama on Lake Garda: Rescue workers pull a lifeless ten-year-old from the lake

The fire department was only able to pull the boy’s lifeless body out of the water at the scene of the accident. Divers from Venice and 118 rescue services rushed to help. They tried to revive the ten-year-old for almost an hour, writes stol.it. But the attempts were in vain. The boy had been lying lifeless in the water for too long.

The state police nautical team is now investigating exactly how the accident occurred. The other two boys are safe, but shocked about their friend’s fate.

Fatal accidents on Lake Garda: Three dangers that threaten in the water

Swimming accidents, sometimes fatal, happen again and again on Lake Garda. Three dangers in particular should not be underestimated:

Dangers on Lake Garda:

Middle of the lake (e.g. boat trips): Drowning due Cold shock due to low water temperatures when outside temperatures are warm

due to low water temperatures when outside temperatures are warm Danger when jumping: Low water level due to drought in summer on Lake Garda

due to drought in summer on Lake Garda Life-threatening currents: Various winds can trigger currents (for example “De Tep”, a wind that foams up the lake in the southeast during thunderstorms, especially in summer, or “Maddalena”, a very strong and sudden wind from Brescia in the southwest of the lake, informs, among other things Page lagodigarda)

Just in August, a 20-year-old woman drowned in Lake Garda while trying to save her brother. A man died in a diving accident in the northeast of the lake. Here too, divers from Venice arrived, but there was nothing more they could do for the drowned man. For Franceso Z., a jet ski trip with his friends on Lake Garda ended fatally. (chd)