A 10-year-old boy dies while putting up Christmas lights. (Symbolic photo) © Jérémie Fulleringer/Imago

The tragic death of a 10-year-old boy shakes the lives of a family. He dies in an accident while preparing for Christmas.

Campo Largo – In anticipation of Christmas, Augusto Dalmaz actually just wanted to decorate his home for the holidays. But the decorating ends tragically for the 10-year-old: while putting up Christmas lights, the boy suffered a fatal electric shock, according to the English tabloid The Sun reported.

The father found his son’s lifeless body next to the decorations in their house in the Brazilian state of Paraná. His parents immediately called emergency services, who took the child to a nearby hospital. However, the help came too late: the boy died in the intensive care unit the next morning.

Tragic Christmas accident in Brazil: “Go your way with God”

The boy’s family is in shock. His older sister Carolina Dalmaz tried to revive Augusto while they waited for help: “I did everything I could. I have saved many people in my job and I thought I could save him too,” she told local media. What exactly her job is is not specified. “He was so happy putting up the Christmas decorations; no one could have imagined something like this would happen,” she added.

Augusto’s grandfather died recently. Now the family has to mourn another relative. On Sunday (December 3), the 10-year-old altar boy was buried in his hometown of Campo Largo. His mother wrote on social networks: “My boy left us. My heart is torn with pain. No words can express this great sadness. Go your way with God, my son.”

Accidents at Christmas: Not uncommon

Tragic accidents always occur at Christmas, including in Germany. This is what the German warns General Association of Insurers for example, against an increased risk of fire in December. The association counted around 6,000 additional fires last year, during Advent alone.

Drivers are also at an increased risk of accidents at this time of year due to the risk of slippery roads. But even if you don’t travel on four wheels, you shouldn’t underestimate the weather conditions: last year a man died at Christmas because he collapsed on a frozen lake.