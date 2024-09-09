The capital is preparing for a night of pure adrenaline with the return of ‘Boxxera: Champions’ Ritual, an event that promises not only epic boxing matches, but also an immersive experience filled with music and entertainment.

According to the criteria of

This September 28th, the Green District It will become the epicenter of boxing in Colombia, with a lineup of elite fighters and an innovative proposal that seeks to revitalize the sports scene in the country.

The event will feature 9 professional fights, including one international title and three national titles, bringing together the best local and international talents in a first-class setting.

Among the most anticipated fights, the confrontation between Anthony Melendez, national champion of Colombia, and Jackson Furtadoone of the most recognized boxers in Brazil, for the International Title in the 130 lbs category.

Boxing in Bogota Photo:Provided Share

In addition, the night will be marked by the live performance of Kei Lynchthe revelation of Colombian rap, who will bring her energy and unique style to the Boxxera stage. Her performance promises to be one of the highlights of the evening, ensuring that the excitement is not only experienced in the ring, but also on the stage. She will be joined by several artists who will make surprise appearances throughout the night.

Doors will open at 6:00 PM, with the start of the fights scheduled for 7:30 PM. ‘Boxxera: Ritual of Champions’ It is not just a sporting competition, but an event designed to provide attendees with a unique experience, where boxing merges with music and culture.

The evening will be organized by Hard Corner Boxing, which will contribute its experience of more than seven years in the organization of amateur boxing events. Boxing Club Colombia, complemented by the outstanding track record in audiovisual communication of Diptongo and Media Pro. Together, they aim to offer the best experience around this exciting sport.

Karla Lucía Cajamarca, artistically known as ‘Kei Linch’ Photo:Sony Music Colombia Share

“Our mission is to bring professional boxing to Colombia to new heights, a goal that began to take shape with the past boxing evenings we held in 2023 and that allowed us to bring together more than 2,500 fans in attendance. For this version, and with the support of Páramo Lab, Boxxera It is presented as much more than a boxing evening, consolidating itself as a comprehensive experience that combines the intensity of the ring with musical interventions and interactive activations,” says Julián Duque, Executive Producer of Diptongo Media Group.

Featured programming:

• 135 lbs National Title: Duván Zuleta (COL) vs. Juan Manuel Córdoba (COL)

Stellar:

• Anthony Meléndez (Ven) vs. Jackson Furtado (Brazil) 130 Lbs

CO – Stars:

• Daniel Vernaza (COL) vs. Dylan Borja (ECU) – 126 lbs

• Felipe Jeri (COL) vs. Jorge Luna (COL) – 147 lbs

• Cristian Montero (COL) vs. Eduardo Sarmiento (COL) – National Title 154 lbs

• Jhonatan Chala (COL) vs Armando Fontalvo (COL) – 160 lbs

Additional fights:

• Jenifer Quintero (COL) vs. Nikol Fernández (COL) – 118 lbs

• Deiver Ávila (VEN) vs. Anderson Pineda (COL) – 140 lbs

• Sara Monsalve (COL) vs. Isabel Garrido (VEN) – 122 lbs

SPORTS